Short Interest in Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Grows By 176.7%

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, an increase of 176.7% from the June 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

PRYMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale raised Prysmian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.12 price objective on Prysmian and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.12.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRYMY opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.52. Prysmian has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $18.94.

Prysmian S.p.A. produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment comprising trade and installers; power distribution and overhead transmission lines; and industrial and network components for various industries, which includes oil and gas, downhole technology, elevators, automotive, nuclear, mining, marine, and infrastructure sectors, as well as for renewable energy field, military, railways, and cranes.

