Short Interest in RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF) Grows By 176.8%

RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, an increase of 176.8% from the June 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

OTCMKTS:RSASF opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.11 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of -0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.01. RESAAS Services has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get RESAAS Services alerts:

About RESAAS Services

RESAAS Services Inc develops a cloud-based technology platform for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for RESAAS Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RESAAS Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.