Short Interest in root9B Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RTNB) Grows By 112.5%

root9B Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RTNB) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

root9B stock remained flat at $$0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 7,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,117. root9B has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08.

root9B Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity and business advisory services primarily in regulatory risk mitigation in the United States and internationally. The company's Cyber Solutions segment offers cyber security, advanced technology training, operational support, and consulting services. This segment provides cyber operations assessments, analysis and testing, cyber training, forensics, exploitation, and strategic defense planning services.

