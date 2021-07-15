Short Interest in root9B Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RTNB) Grows By 112.5%

root9B Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RTNB) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
root9B stock remained flat at $$0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 7,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,117. root9B has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08.
root9B Company Profile
