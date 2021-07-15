Short Interest in Shinsei Bank, Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) Decreases By 75.0%

Shinsei Bank, Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SKLKY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Shinsei Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Shinsei Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Shinsei Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of SKLKY opened at $2.63 on Thursday. Shinsei Bank has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $3.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.89.

Shinsei Bank, Limited provides various banking and financial products and services to individual customers, businesses, public corporations, and financial institutions in Japan. It offers Yen/foreign currency deposits, and structured deposits; home mortgages; and housing and unsecured loans, real estate related nonrecourse finance and corporate finance, ship finance, healthcare, and project finance, specialty finance, M&A-related, and renewable energy finance.

