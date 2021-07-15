Short Interest in SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Grows By 186.0%

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, an increase of 186.0% from the June 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 414,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOBKY opened at $13.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.03. SoftBank has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73.

SoftBank Company Profile

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, and Distribution segments. The Consumer segment offers s mobile communications services, including voice call, data transmission, and related services to subscribers under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, and LINE MOBILE brands.

