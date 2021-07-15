Short Interest in Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Grows By 157.1%

Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 157.1% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS:SPHRY opened at $10.35 on Thursday. Starpharma has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $19.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.23.
Starpharma Company Profile
