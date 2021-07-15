Short Interest in Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Grows By 157.1%

Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 157.1% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:SPHRY opened at $10.35 on Thursday. Starpharma has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $19.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.23.

Starpharma Company Profile

Starpharma Holdings Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. The company offers VivaGel, a non-antibiotic therapy for the management and prevention of bacterial vaginosis. It also develops VivaGel condom, an antiviral condom; and DEP, a dendrimer drug delivery technology, including DEP docetaxel that is in Phase II clinical trials, DEP cabazitaxel that is in Phase 1 clinical trial, and DEP irinotecan that is in phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

