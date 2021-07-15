Short Interest in TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) Rises By 143.8%

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 143.8% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT stock opened at $26.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.08. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $27.17.

Get TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT alerts:

About TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.