Short Interest in TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) Rises By 143.8%

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 143.8% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT stock opened at $26.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.08. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $27.17.
About TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT
Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage
Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.