Short Interest in TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Expands By 189.5%

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 189.5% from the June 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TUIFY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TUI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TUI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $2.75.

TUI stock opened at $2.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.88. TUI has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

