Short Interest in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Declines By 79.2%

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 283,300 shares, a decrease of 79.2% from the June 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 607,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE:WRB traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.47. 628,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,427. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.64. W. R. Berkley has a one year low of $58.84 and a one year high of $82.43. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WRB shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1,485.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 6,487.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

