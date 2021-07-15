Short Interest in Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Declines By 74.6%

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 74.6% from the June 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WTBDY has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Peel Hunt raised Whitbread to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Whitbread currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS WTBDY opened at $10.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.24. Whitbread has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

