Short Interest in Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Rises By 133.3%

Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the June 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Woodside Petroleum stock opened at $17.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.59. Woodside Petroleum has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.97.
Woodside Petroleum Company Profile
