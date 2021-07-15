Short Interest in Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Rises By 133.3%

Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the June 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Woodside Petroleum stock opened at $17.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.59. Woodside Petroleum has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Woodside Petroleum Company Profile

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

