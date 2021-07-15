Short Interest in X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Increases By 182.3%

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 252,900 shares, a growth of 182.3% from the June 15th total of 89,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 449,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

XYF opened at $11.25 on Thursday. X Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The company has a market cap of $605.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.03.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $138.34 million for the quarter. X Financial had a negative net margin of 35.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.34%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of X Financial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in X Financial by 13.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in X Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in X Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in X Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About X Financial

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan product is Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan and revolving loan Xiaoying credit loan catering to the credit card holders; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.

