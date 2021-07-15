Short Interest in ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Declines By 73.2%

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 920,200 shares, a decrease of 73.2% from the June 15th total of 3,434,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 83.7 days.

OTCMKTS ZTCOF opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.77. ZTE has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $3.42.

ZTE Company Profile

ZTE Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and information technology (IT) solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The company offers wireless products, such as baseband units, AAU series, ultra-broadband radio series, indoor coverage, small cell base station series, and microwave products.

