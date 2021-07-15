Showcase Tops One Day Volume of $172,955.00 (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 15th. Showcase has a market capitalization of $390,730.38 and approximately $172,955.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Showcase coin can now be bought for $0.0203 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Showcase has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00041298 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00113446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00147939 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,762.86 or 0.99973138 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.92 or 0.01006956 BTC.

Showcase Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,254,818 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

