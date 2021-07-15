Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,239,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,462 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Sibanye Stillwater worth $93,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 236.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. 6.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SBSW opened at $17.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $20.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.90.

SBSW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sibanye Stillwater currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

