SIBCoin (SIB) Price Down 16.6% Over Last Week

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last week, SIBCoin has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. SIBCoin has a market cap of $397,272.33 and $4,050.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,197.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,891.46 or 0.06062783 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $446.85 or 0.01432311 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.96 or 0.00394140 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00136081 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.48 or 0.00610555 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00009187 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.84 or 0.00403360 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.17 or 0.00314655 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,288,758 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

