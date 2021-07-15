Siemens Healthineers’ (SMMNY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SMMNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.74. The stock had a trading volume of 52,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,815. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.46. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $32.56.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

