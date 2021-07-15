Sigma Labs (SGLB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Sigma Labs to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. Sigma Labs had a negative return on equity of 60.51% and a negative net margin of 408.42%. On average, analysts expect Sigma Labs to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SGLB stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.62. 314,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,192. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.43. Sigma Labs has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75.

Several research firms recently commented on SGLB. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Sigma Labs in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sigma Labs from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sigma Labs stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Sigma Labs as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs, Inc, a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry under the PrintRite3D brand. It also offers PrintRite3D Lite, which has a smaller footprint and is geared towards single-laser machines for research and development, or small production lots; PrintRite3D Pro, for single, dual and quad laser machines and for environments with less than 10 machines; PrintRite3D Enterprise for plant-wide networks; and PrintRite3D for Direct Energy Deposition is based on a laser process in which a laser beam generates a melt pool on a substrate.

