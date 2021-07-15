Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,271 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 84.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,803,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,085,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Signature Bank by 15.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,167,149,000 after buying an additional 691,739 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $140,078,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,968,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $86,997,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $249.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.99. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $71.44 and a 12-month high of $263.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $439.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 22.49%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.44.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

