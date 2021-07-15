Signify’s (PHPPY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PHPPY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signify in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Signify in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Signify alerts:

Shares of Signify stock remained flat at $$31.42 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 78 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.36. Signify has a 12 month low of $13.89 and a 12 month high of $35.70.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. The company offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, and outdoor environments that include smart cities.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.