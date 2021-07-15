Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SXYAY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Sika alerts:

SXYAY traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.98. 18,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,562. Sika has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $34.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.23.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.