Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the semiconductor producer on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th.

Silicon Motion Technology has increased its dividend payment by 55.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock remained flat at $$63.00 during trading on Thursday. 228,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,094. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $35.13 and a 12-month high of $74.10.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SIMO. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

