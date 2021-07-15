Simon Carter Acquires 30 Shares of British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Stock

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) insider Simon Carter bought 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 507 ($6.62) per share, with a total value of £152.10 ($198.72).

Simon Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Simon Carter bought 39,485 shares of British Land stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 503 ($6.57) per share, for a total transaction of £198,609.55 ($259,484.65).

On Monday, June 28th, Simon Carter purchased 15,996 shares of British Land stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 519 ($6.78) per share, with a total value of £83,019.24 ($108,465.17).

On Friday, May 14th, Simon Carter bought 29 shares of British Land stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 517 ($6.75) per share, for a total transaction of £149.93 ($195.88).

LON BLND traded down GBX 6.90 ($0.09) on Thursday, reaching GBX 496.90 ($6.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,414,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,812. British Land Company Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 316.10 ($4.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 548 ($7.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 513.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a GBX 6.64 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. British Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.08%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLND shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on British Land from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 480 ($6.27).

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

