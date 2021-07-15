SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $174.11 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00050228 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015598 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.88 or 0.00852955 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005845 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000365 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,156,743 coins. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

SingularityNET Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.