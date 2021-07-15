SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers stock opened at $15.23 on Thursday. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $15.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -761.50 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. SITE Centers’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SITE Centers will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

In related news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 65,907 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $958,946.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 273,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,975,220.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 45,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,402.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,644,624 shares of company stock worth $124,853,641. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,956,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SITE Centers by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,146,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,223,000 after buying an additional 1,864,861 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SITE Centers by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,215,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,723,000 after buying an additional 1,547,457 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in SITE Centers by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 4,915,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,743,000 after buying an additional 1,205,377 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in SITE Centers by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,076,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,163,000 after buying an additional 1,097,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.