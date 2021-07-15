SITE Centers (NYSEARCA:SITC) Trading Up 1%

Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSEARCA:SITC) were up 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.33 and last traded at $15.23. Approximately 1,195,726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 2,039,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.95.

SITE Centers Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SITC)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

