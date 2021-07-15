SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,022 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.57% of SJW Group worth $29,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SJW. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in SJW Group by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $65.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.19. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 0.40.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). SJW Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that SJW Group will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.26%.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

