Skycoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $873,717.00 (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 15th. Skycoin has a total market cap of $17.63 million and $873,717.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Skycoin has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00002633 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00041327 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00110975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00149738 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,902.21 or 1.00021222 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

