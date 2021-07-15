Small Love Potion Trading 59.2% Higher Over Last Week (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. In the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded up 59.2% against the US dollar. One Small Love Potion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000974 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Small Love Potion has a market capitalization of $167.46 million and approximately $148.99 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00049668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.93 or 0.00862192 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Small Love Potion Profile

SLP is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 541,173,609 coins. The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com . The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Small Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

