Smart MFG 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $22,084.00 (MFG)

Smart MFG (CURRENCY:MFG) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. During the last week, Smart MFG has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Smart MFG coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Smart MFG has a total market cap of $2.36 million and $22,084.00 worth of Smart MFG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00050228 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015598 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $267.88 or 0.00852955 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005845 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Smart MFG Profile

Smart MFG is a coin. Smart MFG’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 304,591,151 coins. Smart MFG’s official Twitter account is @SYNCFAB

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

