SmartCash (SMART) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.81 Million

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Over the last seven days, SmartCash has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $6.81 million and $143,598.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,805.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,919.80 or 0.06036081 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.13 or 0.01440429 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.45 or 0.00397578 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00136153 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $198.15 or 0.00623019 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00009110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.67 or 0.00404551 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $100.73 or 0.00316714 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.