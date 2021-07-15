SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:ADIV) Trading 0.3% Higher

SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:ADIV) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.37 and last traded at $18.37. 1,733 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 2,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.31.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.67.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.