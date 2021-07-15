SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.52. SmartFinancial reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $31.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.85 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SMBK shares. TheStreet upgraded SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James raised SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

NASDAQ:SMBK traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.42. 65 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. SmartFinancial has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.07. The company has a market cap of $368.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 11.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,822,000 after buying an additional 97,777 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 21.5% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 669,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 118,489 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 485,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,507,000 after buying an additional 10,597 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 389,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. 44.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

