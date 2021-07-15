Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SMAR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $72.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.69 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $85.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.53.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Joseph M. Jr. Manko sold 207,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $623,389.06. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $115,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,262 shares in the company, valued at $945,400.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,121 shares of company stock worth $22,717,757 over the last quarter. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Smartsheet by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Smartsheet by 14,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

