Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Purchased by Whale Rock Capital Management LLC

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,584,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563,301 shares during the quarter. Smartsheet comprises about 1.9% of Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.89% of Smartsheet worth $229,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 46,287 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Smartsheet by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Smartsheet by 1,838.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,911,000 after acquiring an additional 245,161 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Smartsheet by 6.0% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, raised their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.81.

NYSE SMAR traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $72.77. 2,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,124. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.69 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $73,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,036.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $555,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,739.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 571,858 shares of company stock worth $23,515,288. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

