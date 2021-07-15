Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Short Interest Update

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 156.5% from the June 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMGZY opened at $22.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.06. Smiths Group has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Get Smiths Group alerts:

SMGZY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smiths Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smiths Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.