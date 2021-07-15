Smoothy Price Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (SMTY)

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Smoothy has a market cap of $1.39 million and $266,097.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Smoothy has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One Smoothy coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000861 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Smoothy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00041490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00114595 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00147871 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,671.88 or 0.99791386 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $318.72 or 0.01004228 BTC.

About Smoothy

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Smoothy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoothy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smoothy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smoothy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smoothy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.