Snap-on (SNA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.18 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.44%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect Snap-on to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Shares of SNA opened at $224.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.04. Snap-on has a 1 year low of $136.22 and a 1 year high of $259.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total value of $5,835,606.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total transaction of $538,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,921 shares of company stock worth $14,450,036. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.