Snap (SNAP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The business had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Snap’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Snap to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $62.47 on Thursday. Snap has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $73.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $98.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.61 and a beta of 1.27.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Snap from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,986 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $128,236.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,538.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $56,544,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 80,056,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,981,866.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,296,159 shares of company stock valued at $263,603,723 in the last three months.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.