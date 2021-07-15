Soapstone Management L.P. Cuts Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Soapstone Management L.P. reduced its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab comprises 7.2% of Soapstone Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Soapstone Management L.P.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $16,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311,989 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,640,000 after purchasing an additional 41,059,393 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,363 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 29,412,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,092,000 after purchasing an additional 952,710 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,268,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,181,000 after buying an additional 701,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $17,104,701.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,584 shares in the company, valued at $23,507,037.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $19,677,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,525,007 shares of company stock worth $107,340,344 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.60. 74,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,827,406. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.40. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $32.66 and a one year high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $127.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.29.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.