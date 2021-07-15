Soapstone Management L.P. Has $13.76 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Soapstone Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 112.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman makes up approximately 6.1% of Soapstone Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Soapstone Management L.P.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $13,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 66.3% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 22.0% in the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 25.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 924,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $299,165,000 after buying an additional 186,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $681,000. 83.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOC traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $362.72. 1,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,156. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $379.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $369.81.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.60.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

