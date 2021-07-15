Soapstone Management L.P. Has $8.77 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Soapstone Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.9% of Soapstone Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Soapstone Management L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,262,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,656,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,332,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 99.0% during the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 59,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,307,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL traded down $6.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,558.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,438. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,586.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,399.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. KGI Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,518.12.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

