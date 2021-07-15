Soapstone Management L.P. Lowers Position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Soapstone Management L.P. lessened its position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,380 shares during the quarter. AdvanSix makes up about 1.2% of Soapstone Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Soapstone Management L.P. owned about 0.36% of AdvanSix worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 829.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in AdvanSix during the first quarter valued at $263,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AdvanSix by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 134,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP raised its stake in AdvanSix by 73.0% during the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 188,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after buying an additional 79,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in AdvanSix by 49.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after buying an additional 73,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

NYSE:ASIX traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.45. 346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,262. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.81. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $376.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.55 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 5.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.