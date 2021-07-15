Soapstone Management L.P. Sells 24,860 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Soapstone Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,860 shares during the quarter. Adient accounts for approximately 2.1% of Soapstone Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Soapstone Management L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Adient worth $4,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Adient by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Adient by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in Adient by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Adient by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Adient by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADNT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Adient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.91.

NYSE ADNT traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $40.50. 1,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,483. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.64. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Adient plc has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Adient plc will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adient news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $209,610.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $36,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,576 shares in the company, valued at $658,707.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,150 shares of company stock worth $289,614. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

