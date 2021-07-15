Soapstone Management L.P. Sells 40,149 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Soapstone Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 61.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,149 shares during the quarter. Public Storage accounts for 2.7% of Soapstone Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Soapstone Management L.P.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Public Storage by 373.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Public Storage by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.20.

PSA traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $313.79. 1,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,068. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.64. The stock has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $183.22 and a 12-month high of $314.64.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.40%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

