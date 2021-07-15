Soapstone Management L.P. Takes $2.17 Million Position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Soapstone Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 147,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,000. Constellium accounts for approximately 1.0% of Soapstone Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Soapstone Management L.P. owned about 0.11% of Constellium at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSTM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Constellium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Shares of NYSE:CSTM traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,361. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Constellium SE has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

