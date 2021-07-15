SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) Short Interest Up 112.3% in June

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a growth of 112.3% from the June 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 615,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new position in SOC Telemed in the 4th quarter worth about $265,580,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in SOC Telemed by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,307,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,675,000 after buying an additional 242,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SOC Telemed by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,656,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,707,000 after buying an additional 31,476 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in SOC Telemed by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,764,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after buying an additional 197,628 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in SOC Telemed in the 4th quarter worth about $13,720,000. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TLMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. SOC Telemed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of TLMD opened at $4.61 on Thursday. SOC Telemed has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.22.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $14.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SOC Telemed will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

