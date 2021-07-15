Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Short Interest Up 150.0% in June

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the June 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Separately, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Société BIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BICEY opened at $33.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.85. Société BIC has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $40.41.

SociÃ©tÃ© BIC SA manufactures and sells stationery, lighter, shaver, and other products in Europe, North and Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, the Oceania, and Asia. It offers ball and coloring felt pens, markers, stickers, sticky notes, leads, whiteboards, and correction tapes, as well as graphic, coloring, mechanical, and other pencils; reusable notebooks, smart pens, slate tablets, stylus for tablets, crayons, art and craft kits, erasers, temporary tattoo markers, refillable shavers, razors shave cream, body and face lotions, finger painting products, and watercolors; correction fluids, pens, and tapes; and gel ink, roller, and fineliner pens; and ball and gel pen, color, and mechanical refills.

