SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Price Up 3.1%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) shares rose 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00. Approximately 77,079 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 18,665,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.

SOFI has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

About SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

