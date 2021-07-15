Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Trading 4.1% Higher

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) traded up 4.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.65 and last traded at $24.60. 3,252 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 632,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.64.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sohu.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.11.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The information services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.60. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $222.09 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sohu.com Limited will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOHU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the fourth quarter worth $7,608,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sohu.com during the first quarter valued at $3,454,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sohu.com by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 955,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after acquiring an additional 167,536 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Sohu.com during the first quarter valued at $1,857,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Sohu.com by 231.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 90,403 shares during the last quarter. 40.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

